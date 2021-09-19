Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $133,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE SWK traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $186.24. 1,589,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.76 and a 200 day moving average of $201.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

