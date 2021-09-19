Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,820 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 3.31% of LGI Homes worth $131,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $27,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 581,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.20. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

