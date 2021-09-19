Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $128.93 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,162 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 4.85% of Axonics worth $128,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,773. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

