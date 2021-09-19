Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 158.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Shopify worth $141,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded up $10.32 on Friday, hitting $1,486.29. 546,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,514.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $866.85 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

