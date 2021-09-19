Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,050,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,014,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.23% of American Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFG traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $132.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

