Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 134,700 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Avery Dennison worth $137,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.68. 741,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.