Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505,511 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.51% of CMS Energy worth $87,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $5,490,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 292.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

