Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,919 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.32% of East West Bancorp worth $133,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.