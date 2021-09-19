Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240,622 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.20% of Analog Devices worth $128,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.52. 13,055,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average of $161.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

