Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,578 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,423 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,299 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

