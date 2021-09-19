Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

LULU opened at $426.55 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $434.22. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

