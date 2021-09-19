Lyle Brown Sells 9,100 Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Lyle Brown sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$38,311.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,233 shares in the company, valued at C$805,090.93.

Lyle Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lyle Brown sold 22,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lyle Brown sold 15,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$66,450.00.

Shares of CVE:NNO traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.88. 166,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.91. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 23.54.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.