MacroGenics’ (MGNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.