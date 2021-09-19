Malayan Banking Berhad Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.
MLYBY stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
