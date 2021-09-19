Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 208 ($2.72).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

EMG stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 211 ($2.76). The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,895. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 220.20 ($2.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

