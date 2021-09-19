ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of ManTech International worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ManTech International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 14.1% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ManTech International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT opened at $77.04 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

