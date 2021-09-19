Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,335 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

