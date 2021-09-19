Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

