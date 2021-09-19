Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Markel worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Markel by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Markel by 374.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,209.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,238.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,204.13.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

