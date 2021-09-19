Maro Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Maro has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $63.85 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00129534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 950,034,666 coins and its circulating supply is 493,009,510 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

