Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

