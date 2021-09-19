Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.83. 3,864,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.