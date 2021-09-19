Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

MARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LON:MARS traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 78.45 ($1.02). 2,790,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.88. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 36.84 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

