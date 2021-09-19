Mask Network Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $351.69 million and $149.90 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.07 or 0.00025552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046415 BTC.

About Mask Network

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

