Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 167,689 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,689 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 2.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.82% of AMETEK worth $562,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. 1,617,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.