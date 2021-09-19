Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,494,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,060 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 4.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $913,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

