Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 170,877 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of State Street worth $73,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

STT stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,098,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

