Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,654 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $140,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.39. 2,601,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,011. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

