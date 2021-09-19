Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $377,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.05. 25,543,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,670,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

