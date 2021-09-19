Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up 3.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.56% of CDW worth $615,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $63,875,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after purchasing an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.14. 1,866,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

