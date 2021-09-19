Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.97% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $421,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $258.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.78. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

