Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.97% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $421,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLT stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $258.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.78. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.