Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,050 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 3.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of CME Group worth $632,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

