Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.44 Billion Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 7.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.68% of AON worth $1,444,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $123,976,000.

AON stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $289.23. 1,683,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,086. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $295.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

