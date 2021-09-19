Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $112.07 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Elastic worth $112,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elastic by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elastic by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after buying an additional 720,978 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP lifted its position in Elastic by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.09. 1,252,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,413. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

