Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $192.41 Million Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,190 shares during the period. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas comprises about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 5.17% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $192,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

CCU traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 170,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,705. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

