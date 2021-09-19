Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $200.64 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the period. Waters comprises about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.94% of Waters worth $200,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $396.58. 715,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.26. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.