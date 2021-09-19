Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $38.44 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432,114 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,909,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,773. The stock has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

