Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $396.82 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises about 2.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 8.47% of FTI Consulting worth $396,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE FCN traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $135.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,178. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.