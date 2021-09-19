Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $83.30 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Aspen Technology worth $83,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,355,000 after purchasing an additional 217,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. 993,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

