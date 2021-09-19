Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises approximately 2.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 11.45% of Insperity worth $399,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 135.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 216,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 208.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 99,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 68,563 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.97. 520,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,805. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

