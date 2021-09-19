Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 10,138 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,355,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. NetEase makes up about 1.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of NetEase worth $271,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after purchasing an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NetEase by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after acquiring an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,780,000 after acquiring an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 7.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NTES traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.88. 3,903,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,886. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

