Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 90,991 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,991 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $213,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.75. 10,721,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,312,657. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $610.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.