Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $165,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.39 and its 200-day moving average is $247.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

