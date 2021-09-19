Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 3.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Intuit worth $642,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $11.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.85. 1,860,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $540.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.59. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

