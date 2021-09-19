Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,283 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $154,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 748,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,616,000 after buying an additional 201,017 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 84,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,700,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,938 shares of company stock worth $42,943,909. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $420.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.