Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,509,535 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of IHS Markit worth $98,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.73. 5,880,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,177. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

