Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 104,570 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 104,570 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $167,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 23,685,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

