Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,162 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.13. 8,127,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,649. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

