Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 203,555 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 203,555 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $104,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.