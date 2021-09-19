Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 302,284 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302,284 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.06% of AptarGroup worth $98,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 568,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

